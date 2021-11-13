Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $388.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.51 and its 200-day moving average is $364.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.