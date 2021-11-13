Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 663,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD opened at $20.65 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

