Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $142.25 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

