Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

