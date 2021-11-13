Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288,539 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,392,321 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 413,386 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 78.9% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Transocean stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

