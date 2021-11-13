Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.