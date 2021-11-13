Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,338 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $513.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.