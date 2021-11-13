Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Altice USA by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.