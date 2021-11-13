Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 416,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Altimeter Growth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 862,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCUU opened at $17.67 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

