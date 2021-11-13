Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWOU opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

ACON S2 Acquisition Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

