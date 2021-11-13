Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS STWOU opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $12.77.
ACON S2 Acquisition Profile
