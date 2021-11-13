Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $224.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

