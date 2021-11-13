Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,013 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

