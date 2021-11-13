Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

