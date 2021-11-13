Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.