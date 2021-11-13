Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $41,819,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

