Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.02 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

