Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,343.60 ($17.55).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th.

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,217.42. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 750.50 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

