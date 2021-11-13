Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VNNVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vonovia alerts:

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $60.67 on Friday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.