W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,667 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,318 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

