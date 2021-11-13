Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.71 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.00412219 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,572,872 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

