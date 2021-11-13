Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 916.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 23.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $148.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $149.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

