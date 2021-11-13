Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.37 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $77.37 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.09 or 0.07247796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00087534 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,864,635 coins and its circulating supply is 78,143,603 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

