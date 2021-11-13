Warp Finance Market Cap Achieves $1.25 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $266.77 or 0.00411467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $220,768.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

