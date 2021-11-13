Warp Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $209,835.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $288.11 or 0.00453679 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $209,835.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

