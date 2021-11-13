Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Reaches $17.76 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $267,019.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00074070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00097708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.21 or 0.07175616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,462.94 or 1.00268819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

