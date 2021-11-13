Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.33

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $13.97. Weichai Power shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 9,063 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.516 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Weichai Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

