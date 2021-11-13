Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,385 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $176.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.86. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.