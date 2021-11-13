Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,620,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,547,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 67,075 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

