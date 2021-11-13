Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

