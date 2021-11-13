Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

MTH stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

