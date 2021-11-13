Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $55.71.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

