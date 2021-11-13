Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

CENX stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

