Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

