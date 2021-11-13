Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of GATX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

Shares of GATX opened at $104.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.21.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

