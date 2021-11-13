Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 26.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,254,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Five9 by 115,525.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,697,000 after buying an additional 163,156 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day moving average of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.