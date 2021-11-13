Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,615,000.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $142.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

