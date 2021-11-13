Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

