Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,413,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 467,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.66% of Juniper Networks worth $148,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

