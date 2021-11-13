Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,275 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of Fortinet worth $165,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $342.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.95 and a 12-month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

