WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.73. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 187,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

