Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

