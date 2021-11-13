WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $20.02 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $138.26 million and approximately $644,222.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $20.02 or 0.00031193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

