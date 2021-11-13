WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $689.91 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $689.91 million and $14.50 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00025526 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

