WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.25 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001429 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $688.78 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00036244 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005464 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

