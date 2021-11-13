WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of WideOpenWest worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.00. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

