Wilder World Price Hits $4.01 (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00006189 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $295.71 million and $10.14 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.