Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.70. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 290,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 395.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLDN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. 46,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. Willdan Group has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $524.39 million, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

