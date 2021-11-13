William Blair Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.53). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $87.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,367,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

