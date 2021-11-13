Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $4.15 on Friday, hitting $210.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,893. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.56. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $91.12 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,214 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

