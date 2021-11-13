Wing Finance (WING) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $21.00 or 0.00032420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.92 million and $3.26 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,216,949 coins and its circulating supply is 2,091,949 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

